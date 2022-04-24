National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal

The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafluer will be May 3.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. at the Marie-Reine-du Monde Cathedral in Montreal, around the corner from the Montreal Canadiens' home arena: The Bell Centre.

Guy Lafleur's national funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 3rd at Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral. He will lie in state at the Bell Centre Sunday May 1 and Monday May 2. — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) April 24, 2022

"The Quebec flag on the central tower of the Parliament Building will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset," reads a news release.

The Habs all-time points leader died on Friday at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer. He won five Stanley Cups with the Canadiens in 14 seasons playing with the team he grew up cheering for.

Premier Francois Legault said after Lafleur's death that he wanted to honour the legendary hockey player from Thurso, Que. with a national funeral and may rename a highway after him.

"This national funeral in tribute to the memory of Mr. Guy Lafleur bears witness to all the admiration and love that Quebecers have for him," said Legault. "He marked our history and our national culture forever. We will pay him a well-deserved tribute for the great man he was."

Before the funeral, Lafleur will be lying in state at the Bell Centre on May 1 from noon to 8 p.m. and on May 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wanting to send their condolences can do so on an online register.