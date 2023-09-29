Montreal

    • National Day for Truth Reconciliation in Montreal: Here's what you need to know

    An every child matters flag waves in the wind on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 (Craig Momney/CTV News) An every child matters flag waves in the wind on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 (Craig Momney/CTV News)

    Canada's third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is coming up, honouring the survivors and victims of the residential school system.

    The federal holiday was made official in 2021. Before that, Orange Shirt Day -- also on Sept. 30 -- had gained traction as a grassroots movement promoting awareness about residential schools and their impact on Indigenous communities.

    Montrealers can mark the occasion at the third annual "Every Child Matters" rally, which includes a march, speeches and performances.

    The gathering starts at 1 p.m. near the George-Etienne-Cartier monument in Mount Royal Park. Participants are encouraged to wear orange and bring drums.

    "We will be walking along Milton where many homeless people gather, so we encourage you to bring food, clothing and other items (socks, gift cards) to offer those in need," the event's Facebook page reads.

    The rally is organized by Resilience Montreal, the Native Women's Shelter and Pop Montreal.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Na’kuset (@supacree)

    WHAT'S OPEN/CLOSED

    Quebec does not officially recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, meaning provincial services and most businesses will operate as normal. But federal services and certain amenities will close their doors to the public for the day.

    Here's a list of what's open and closed on Sept. 30.

    OPEN

    • Grocery stores
    • Pharmacies
    • Most restaurants
    • Schools, universities and CEGEPs
    • Stores and malls
    • Public transit
    • Alcohol retailers (SAQs)
    • Cannabis retailers (SQDCs)
    • Auto insurance board (SAAQ)
    • Community centres, sporting facilities
    • Museums

    CLOSED

    • Banks
    • Canada Post offices
    • Canada Service offices
    • Passport offices
    • Workplaces regulated by the federal government

    Important note: Private businesses have the option of closing on Saturday, so it's best to call ahead.

