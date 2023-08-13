National Bank Open semi-final winner will play in final match on the same day in Montreal
The winner of the second semi-final at the National Bank Open on Sunday afternoon will have a significant disadvantage when she meets American Jessica Pegula in the final.
The final will be Sunday night.
After rain postponed the match between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova of Russia on Saturday night, their game was posponed to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the IGA Stadium.
The winner will play in the final after "suitable rest" and play as early as 5:30 p.m.
Pegula beat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland before the rain started Saturday night and should have over a day's rest.
Montreal's erratic weather has played a part every day at the tournament thus far.
Rybakina's quarter-final three-set marathon against Russian Daria Kasatkina ended after three-and-a-half hours on Saturday morning at 3 a.m.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 93, effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It's already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
English-speaking Canadians split on changing 'O Canada' lyrics to 'Our home on native land': survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. has revealed that English-speaking Canadians are divided over further “O Canada” revisions.
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesian organizer as sexual harassment allegations swirl
The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming pageant in Malaysia after contestants complained to police, accusing local organizers of sexual harassment.
Toronto
-
Unions say Ontario teachers likely won't have contracts before school year, citing slow pace of bargaining
For the second year in a row, teachers across the province will be returning to school in September without a collective agreement and the unions representing Ontario’s educators are expressing frustration with the slow pace of bargaining.
-
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
-
Downtown Toronto shooting sends child, two men to hospital
Two people are seriously injured after being shot in downtown Toronto.
Atlantic
-
High diesel prices impacting costs across the Maritimes
The price for diesel was the highest on Prince Edward Island Friday morning and also over two in New Brunswick, but that rise for gas and diesel will come with additional costs.
-
Tantallon subdivision celebrates front line workers more than two months after wildfire
The Westwood Subdivision’s Westwood Hills Association organized a community appreciation event for first responders at Westwood Greenspace in Hammonds Plains.
-
Politicians take allyship, inclusion seminar before marching in Saint John Pride parade
Politicians who marched in Saturday afternoon’s Saint John Pride parade attended a seminar on allyship and inclusion beforehand.
London
-
Col. Chris Hadfield draws hundreds to Sarnia, Ont. Airport for Aviation Rally
Chris Hadfield spent the day signing books and meeting fans as part of the Sarnia Ontario Aviation Rally Fly-in.
-
One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
-
Fundraiser transforms heartache into action
Kicks for Strength is holding its first annual fundraising charity soccer event on August 27
Northern Ontario
-
Search and rescue operations underway for missing canoer in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian military personnel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are searching for a missing canoer after their canoe capsized Friday evening.
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
-
Victims in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide identified
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
Calgary
-
Calgarian among those rebuilding after Hawaiian wildfire destroys his hometown
As the death toll in Maui rises, one Calgarian is trying to help in any way he can.
-
'The saving grace for agriculture': Farmers look to irrigation amid climate woes
Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassing much of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba.
-
Man killed in shooting in parking lot at Market Mall in Calgary
A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of Market Mall in Calgary Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man following break-in and assault in Kitchener neighbourhood
Wilderness Drive in Kitchener is quiet Saturday following a disturbing incident that happened shortly after midnight.
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
-
One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
Vancouver
-
$2,000 for half a labradoodle: Dog-breeding contract dispute resolved by B.C. tribunal
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered a man to pay more than $2,000 – representing half the value of one puppy – to resolve a dispute over a dog-breeding contract.
-
Vancouver grandmother can't find accessible housing, resorts to sleeping in abandoned home
A Vancouver woman wants to be spending time with her grandchildren as the summer months wind down. Instead, Leona, who asked CTV News not to use her last name, has spent the last few weeks homeless, finding refuge in an abandoned home in the city.
-
Businesses want commitment on when Highway 1 expansion will be complete
The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is urging the B.C. government to commit to expanding the highway all the way to Chilliwack, by a certain date.
Edmonton
-
'The saving grace for agriculture': Farmers look to irrigation amid climate woes
Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassing much of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba.
-
Witnesses describe hearing gunshots moments before death of man in Edmonton park
Police are investigating after the death of a man in a central Edmonton playground on Friday.
-
Tactical unit called to area near Mill Woods school, report of gun unfounded: police
The Edmonton Police Service tactical unit responded to an area near an Edmonton school on Saturday after a report of a male with a gun.
Windsor
-
$25,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Tecumseh home
Around 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a call at Lesperance Road where the learned a person approached a home and knocked on the front door.
-
Leamington Pride crosswalk damaged
According to OPP, officers were on general patrol when they noticed mischief at Erie Street south in the town.
-
Windsor-Essex BJJ students train with UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie
For many students of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, their first glimpse of the martial art was in 1993 when 26-year-old Royce Gracie submitted three opponents in one night to become the inaugural UFC Tournament Champion. Thirty years later, the pioneer of mixed martial arts is continuing to share his knowledge with some of those same students who grew up watching his fights.
Regina
-
'Amazing project': Sask. town extends call to find new purpose for historic convent
The Town of Gravelbourg has extended its call for expressions of interest (EOI) to repurpose its historic convent, constructed in 1917.
-
'Story of inclusivity and respect': Regina Open Door Society unveils community mural
After months of planning and hard work, the Regina Open Door Society unveiled a community mural on their building.
-
Riders routed by Montreal; record falls to 4-5
The Saskatchewan Roughriders fell 41-12 on Friday night to the Montreal Alouettes. The team's offence was never able to find it's footing after losing their starting quarterback, Mason Fine, to injury early on.
Ottawa
-
A look inside the most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa.
-
Business owners left with hefty clean up bills following Thursday's flash flooding
The expensive and lengthy clean up continues after heavy rain triggered flash flooding in several parts of Ottawa. Roads turned into rivers and parking lots looked like small lakes on Thursday, after between 38 and 100 mm of rain fell on the capital.
-
Cyclists ride to defend active parkways as data shows cycling/pedestrian traffic on Queen Elizabeth Driveway
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the data available from the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa on the number of people using the Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
-
Prince Albert to get Ronald McDonald House
Prince Albert is getting its own Ronald McDonald House to support children and families in the region.
-
'Amazing project': Sask. town extends call to find new purpose for historic convent
The Town of Gravelbourg has extended its call for expressions of interest (EOI) to repurpose its historic convent, constructed in 1917.