National Bank Open semi-final winner will play in final match on the same day in Montreal

The winner of the second semi-final at the National Bank Open on Sunday afternoon will have a significant disadvantage when she meets American Jessica Pegula in the final.

The final will be Sunday night.

After rain postponed the match between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova of Russia on Saturday night, their game was posponed to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the IGA Stadium.

The winner will play in the final after "suitable rest" and play as early as 5:30 p.m.

Pegula beat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland before the rain started Saturday night and should have over a day's rest.

Montreal's erratic weather has played a part every day at the tournament thus far.

Rybakina's quarter-final three-set marathon against Russian Daria Kasatkina ended after three-and-a-half hours on Saturday morning at 3 a.m.