National Bank Open semi-final winner Samsonova will play in final match on the same day in Montreal

Liudmila Samsonova won her National Bank Open semi-final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Sunday afternoon. She will now have a significant disadvantage when she meets American Jessica Pegula in the final late today.

After rain postponed the match between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova of Russia on Saturday night, their game was postponed to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the IGA Stadium.

Samsonova won the match 1-6, 6-1, 6-2, and will face Pegula at 5:30 p.m.

Pegula beat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland before the rain started Saturday night and should have over a day's rest.

Montreal's erratic weather has played a part every day at the tournament thus far.

Rybakina's quarter-final three-set marathon against Russian Daria Kasatkina ended after three-and-a-half hours on Saturday morning at 3 a.m.

Tournament director Valérie Tétreault said that weather was something organizers had to deal with all week.

"It was certainly challenging because of the length of the matches but also because of the weather," she said.

The first weekend was perfect, but the rest of the week was wet and windy.

"We got away with it in the first couple of days, and then after that, obviously, it did create some delays, which is never what you want. It's not great for the fans that are on site who need to be a little bit more patient. It's not great for the players also who are just kind of waiting around and trying to prepare."

CLIMATE CHANGE REALITY

The Montreal tournament was not the only tournament dealing with weather as rain caused delays in Wimbledon while extreme heat was an issue at other tournaments like the Australian Open.

Starting in 2025, the RBO will be extended from seven to 12 days giving more flex room for rain delays, but this year's weather renewed calls for a retractable roof.

"We are having them again," said Tétreault. This was top of mind before the pandemic and then obviously the priorities shifted... Now we need to start thinking about it again because when you look at other tournaments that are about our level, in our category - the 1000s - more and more tournaments do have a retractable roof.

"Our climate is changing. We've seen it this summer and it's not just the rain anymore. If we're thinking about 30 years from now, it's warmer and warmer and you see a tournament like the Australian Open usually when they actually close the roof, it's not necessarily because of rain, it's to protect players from the heat."