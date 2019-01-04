

CTV Montreal





When it comes to passing legislation through the National Assembly, time can be of the essence. But time is even more important to Andre Viger, the man charged with maintaining and repairing the building’s collection of clocks.

Each piece has its own charms, but Viger said he still has his favourites. It’s work that requires an intimate understanding of the mechanics of clockwork and infinite patience.

“You have to analyze it before you take apart a clock,” he said.

Viger has been in the clock repair business for nearly 60 years. While he has a home workshop, his work with the National Assembly has him walking the rounds in the building every Tuesday morning, examining each of the 23 mechanical clocks – all of which are over 100 years old.

The biggest task is taking care of the clocks on display outside the National Assembly, up the 185 steps to the top of the central tower, where he tweaks a timepiece that dates back to the late 1800s. That piece was assembled by renowned master clockmaker Cyrill Duquet.

It’s not an easy job, but six decades into his career, Viger said he still loves it and has no plans to retire.

“I’m 76 years old,” he said. “I’m still going to work six days per week.”