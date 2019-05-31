

CTV Montreal





The National Assembly's building extension is almost ready, and it'll come with enhanced security features.

The original building was designed in the late 19th century.

Since the spring of 2016, workers have been working on the renovations.

"We wanted to create a project that respected that heritage," said Nicolas Demers-Stoddard, an architect on the project. "That was a starting point, but also a project that looked at the future in a new way."

The building hosts about 125,000 visitors every year.

Tribute to trailblazer

One of the committee rooms is named after Marie-Claire Kirkland Casgrain, Quebec's first female MNA, first female cabinet minister, and first woman to be appointed as a judge of the provincial court.

New security measures

Visitors will be screened underground before being granted access to the main building.

During that walk, there will be lots to see.

Everything from artwork to interactive touch screens will be on the route up to the main hall.

The main feature is the agora.

"The agora sits at the base of the existing facade," said Demers-Stoddart.

"You can look at the existing facade through a giant oculus, and this oculus brings the light deeper into the agora, illuminating the space below. This agora really was meant as a gathering place for all citizens."