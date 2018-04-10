The debate over religious symbols has been stirred up again at the National Assembly – whether the government likes it or not.

PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee came out swinging on Tuesday against Philippe Couillard.

“The premier said something unconscionable yesterday when he said that people who disagreed with him were not ‘real citizens.’ He said that they are not real citizens,” he said.

That's how opposition parties are interpreting Philippe Couillard's comments when on Monday, he accused the PQ and the CAQ of focusing on the ‘imaginary issue’ of whether people in positions of authority should wear religious symbols.

Couillard said his government will focus on the ‘real issues’ of ‘real Quebecers.’

“No, no, that's not what I meant to say,” the premier quickly told reporters Tuesday before rushing into caucus.

The opposition wasn’t satisfied with that response.

“I'm sick of the premier looking down on the population, saying if you don't agree with me, you're not a real Quebecer,” said CAQ MNA Francois Bonnardel.

This latest battle in Quebec City was sparked by municipal politics in Montreal after opposition councillor Marvin Rotrand suggested Montreal police officers should be allowed to wear religious head coverings, something permitted by the RCMP and several other municipal forces in Canada.

The premier said it's up to Montreal to decide.

“He decided to pass the buck to the mayor, to the police chief and it's not a good way to settle this issue,” said Lisee. “And Mayor Plante said yesterday: Quebec has to decide. She is right.”

There was a heated exchange in question period at the National Assembly between the Liberals and the CAQ over identity issues, as Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee pounced on CAQ immigration critic Nathalie Roy.

“Who are Quebec families, according to her? White and francophone?” she said.

The Liberals say they've settled the issue of religious neutrality by adopting Bill 62, but the opposition parties say this latest debate shows it hasn't solved the problem.