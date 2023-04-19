Narcotics and cash seized in Montreal North home of arson suspect

Two weeks ago, Laval police arrested a 31-year-old man in Montreal on suspicion of being involved in arson attacks on merchants.

The Laval police department (SPL) said Wednesday that during the arrest of Denis Rufino Mejia-Garcia in the borough of Montreal-North on April 5, a search of his home led to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics worth more than $500,000, as well as cash considered to be proceeds of crime.

Mejia-Garcia was remanded in custody. He faces charges of arson, possession of incendiary material and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He will return to court on May 16 and police say more charges could be laid as the investigation into him is still ongoing.

Le 5 avril dernier, le SPL a procédé à l'arrestation d'un homme âgé de 31 ans, en lien avec 3 incendies criminels.

The SPL General Crimes Squad adds that the arrest and search warrant for the suspect's home is part of Project Mèche, which investigates cases of extortion, threats and arson against merchants in Laval, Montreal and the North Crown.

Project Mèche is being conducted by the SPL in conjunction with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).