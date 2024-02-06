'Name the grief': Quebec MNA opens up about personal story of infant loss

Liberal MNA Désirée McGraw shared her own deeply personal story of infant loss in the National Assembly last week.

Her daughter, Catherine, died when McGraw was 36 weeks pregnant and would have turned eight years old this year.

After sharing her story, the MNA passed her first bill unanimously, marking Oct. 15 as Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Day in Quebec.

She joined CTV News Montreal anchor Angela Mackenzie to discuss why the day means so much to her.

This article has been edited for clarity and length. Watch the video above for the full interview.

CTV : You weren't initially planning on sharing your story and your speech, but you had a last-minute change of heart. Tell us about that.

MCGRAW: I was going to, of course, explain that infant and perinatal loss has affected me personally, but I wasn't going to explain the details. It's been a very private story that, of course, is now very much public. People often talk about politics as being dehumanizing, but I find it to be incredibly humbling and humanizing. And I felt that I could have more impact if I talked about my own story to demystify and destigmatize something that is, unfortunately, all too common, but not talked about. So I thought I should talk about it.

CTV: How are you hoping this day is going to help grieving families moving forward?

MCGRAW: It's an important first step, but far from sufficient in shedding a light on a reality for 23,000 Quebec families every year. Compounded over the years, we're talking about hundreds of thousands of Quebcers that are impacted by perinatal loss, and that is a loss during pregnancy, during birth, or a few weeks after birth.

So, one, by shedding a light on it, naming it. And then hopefully, it's the start of many measures to support families and all the consequences that come with this kind of complex kind of loss.

I would maybe add that part of what inspired me is that last summer in my riding in NDG at Loyola campus, a group of parents got together who had also experienced pain and loss and I came to speak to them. I thought, here we are seven years after I had my own loss, and things haven't changed that much. Parents are still feeling quite bereft. And I thought this is what sparked me to take it further in my new profession, in my new job as an MNA and look at it as a matter of public policy.

CTV: When you lost Catherine, did you feel supported? Could you talk about it at that time? Or did you and your husband feel fairly alone?

MCGRAW: It's very isolating. We were very supported in our community. There was a funeral for Catherine and my community came together. And that really helped us move forward in our grief. But I would say it's been a journey. She would have been eight years old this year. Just even to get to the point where I could talk about it publicly, it's taken me this time, and I did have a lot of support. A lot of the supports were private supports. And part of what I want to see happen is that by making this a public official day that there are public supports in the hospitals, in communities for families, so it's not just people with privilege who have access to those supports.

CTV: What more would you like to see change to support people experiencing these types of traumas?

MCGRAW: Beyond naming the day and naming perinatal loss as a real loss. It's a baby that you've lost, and some would say it's the loss of hopes and dreams itself. There are some very concrete things we can do by investing and more research in the causes and consequences of perinatal loss.

In the hospital as well, making sure that doctors and nurses are trained to support this. When I was there delivering Catherine, which I had to do even though I was scheduled for a C-section a week later, I had to go through the whole delivery. Some of the nurses, I could tell, were really upset and were like, I didn't sign up for this. So how do we train and support doctors and nurses, but also when families go home at this point, they don't really have leave unless you're actually on maternity leave. Mothers and fathers don't have any time off so there's some very concrete things we can do across the spectrum and look at best practices and other provinces and other countries.

I'm looking forward to working across party lines and across jurisdictions to move this issue forward here in Quebec and and beyond.

CTV: What kind of response have you been getting to your story and to this legislation from constituents, from other MNAs?

MCGRAW: I've been hearing from my constituents, people I've known my whole life, people I've never met before, sharing their stories. These people have all been impacted. Some going back 50 years about the loss of a sibling or their own children. It's incredible the stories that I'm hearing across Quebec.

In my riding, even across Canada, people have a lot to say and I hope that this has created a safe space where people feel they can talk about this and hope that that really helps with their healing. You never get over the loss of a child. Anyone will tell you that. You can live with that but things can get better and you can cope better if you have support and you're able to name the grief. So that's the hope.