MOTNREAL -- The federal election is just days away, and while some polls suggest not much will change on Quebec's electoral map on Monday night, there remain a few battlegrounds that could swing -- mostly from Bloc to Liberal or vice-versa.

Below are some of the races to watch.

La Prairie: Bloc seat could go Liberal

Incumbent: Alain Therrien, Bloc Quebecois

Major challenger: Caroline Desrochers, Liberal

2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,707; Liberal, 22,504

Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne, South Shore: could swing Bloc

Incumbent: Sherry Romanado, Liberal

Major challenger: Nathalie Boisclair, Bloc

2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,114; Bloc, 18,794

Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, South Shore: could swing Liberal

Incumbent: Denis Trudel, Bloc

Major challenger: Florence Gagnon, Liberal

2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,061; Liberal, 20,471

Montarville, Montérégie: could swing to Liberal

Incumbent: Stephane Bergeron, Bloc

Major challenger: Marie-Eve Pelchat, Liberal

2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,366; Liberal, 21,061

Hochelaga, east-end Montreal: Free-for-all

Incumbent: Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Liberal

Major challengers: Catheryn Roy-Goyette, NDP; Simon Marchand, Bloc

2019 vote count: Liberal, 18,008; Bloc, 17,680; NDP, 11,451

Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, North Shore: Liberal challenge

Incumbent: Luc Desilets, Bloc

Major challenger: Linda Lapointe, Liberal

2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,629; Liberal, 21,009

Thérèse-De Blainville, North Shore: Liberal challenge

Incumbent: Louise Chabot, Bloc

Major challenger: Ramez Ayoub, Liberal

2019 vote count: Bloc, 24,486; Liberal 20,988 Châteaugay-Lacolle

Châteauguay-Lacolle: could swing Bloc

Incumbent: Brenda Shanahan, Liberal

Major challenger: Patrick O'Hara, Bloc

2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,118; Bloc, 19,479

Trois-Rivieres: tight race, no incumbent

2019 winner: Louise Charbonneau, Bloc (not running), Rene Villemure (running in 2021)

Major challengers: Martin Francoeur, Liberal; Yves Levesque, Conservative

2019 vote count: Bloc, 17,240; Liberal, 15,774; Conservative, 15,240.

Shefford: could go Liberal

Incumbent: Andreanne Larouche, Bloc

Major challenger: Pierre Breton, Liberal

2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,503; Liberal, 22,605

Sherbrooke: three-way race

Incumbent: Elisabeth Briere, Liberal

Major challengers: Marika Lalime, NDP; Ensaf Haider, Bloc

2019 vote count: Liberal, 17,490; NDP, 16,881; Bloc 15,470

Beauce: People's Party is a contender