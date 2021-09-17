MOTNREAL -- The federal election is just days away, and while some polls suggest not much will change on Quebec's electoral map on Monday night, there remain a few battlegrounds that could swing -- mostly from Bloc to Liberal or vice-versa.

Below are some of the races to watch.

La Prairie: Bloc seat could go Liberal

  • Incumbent: Alain Therrien, Bloc Quebecois
  • Major challenger: Caroline Desrochers, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,707; Liberal, 22,504

Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne, South Shore: could swing Bloc

  • Incumbent: Sherry Romanado, Liberal
  • Major challenger: Nathalie Boisclair, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,114; Bloc, 18,794

Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, South Shore: could swing Liberal

  • Incumbent: Denis Trudel, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Florence Gagnon, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,061; Liberal, 20,471

Montarville, Montérégie: could swing to Liberal

  • Incumbent: Stephane Bergeron, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Marie-Eve Pelchat, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,366; Liberal, 21,061

Hochelaga, east-end Montreal: Free-for-all

  • Incumbent: Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Liberal
  • Major challengers: Catheryn Roy-Goyette, NDP; Simon Marchand, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Liberal, 18,008; Bloc, 17,680; NDP, 11,451

Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, North Shore: Liberal challenge

  • Incumbent: Luc Desilets, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Linda Lapointe, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,629; Liberal, 21,009

Thérèse-De Blainville, North Shore: Liberal challenge

  • Incumbent: Louise Chabot, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Ramez Ayoub, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 24,486; Liberal 20,988 Châteaugay-Lacolle

Châteauguay-Lacolle: could swing Bloc

  • Incumbent: Brenda Shanahan, Liberal
  • Major challenger: Patrick O'Hara, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,118; Bloc, 19,479

Trois-Rivieres: tight race, no incumbent

  • 2019 winner: Louise Charbonneau, Bloc (not running), Rene Villemure (running in 2021)
  • Major challengers: Martin Francoeur, Liberal; Yves Levesque, Conservative
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 17,240; Liberal, 15,774; Conservative, 15,240.

Shefford: could go Liberal

  • Incumbent: Andreanne Larouche, Bloc
  • Major challenger: Pierre Breton, Liberal
  • 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,503; Liberal, 22,605

Sherbrooke: three-way race

  • Incumbent: Elisabeth Briere, Liberal
  • Major challengers: Marika Lalime, NDP; Ensaf Haider, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Liberal, 17,490; NDP, 16,881; Bloc 15,470

Beauce: People's Party is a contender

  • Incumbent: Richard Lehoux, Conservative
  • Major challengers: Maxime Bernier, PPC; Solange Thibodeau, Bloc
  • 2019 vote count: Conservative, 22,817; PPC, 16,772; Bloc, 8,355 