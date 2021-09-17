Advertisement
Nailbiters: Quebec ridings to watch in Monday's federal election
Published Friday, September 17, 2021 2:54PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 17, 2021 4:43PM EDT
MOTNREAL -- The federal election is just days away, and while some polls suggest not much will change on Quebec's electoral map on Monday night, there remain a few battlegrounds that could swing -- mostly from Bloc to Liberal or vice-versa.
Below are some of the races to watch.
La Prairie: Bloc seat could go Liberal
- Incumbent: Alain Therrien, Bloc Quebecois
- Major challenger: Caroline Desrochers, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,707; Liberal, 22,504
Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne, South Shore: could swing Bloc
- Incumbent: Sherry Romanado, Liberal
- Major challenger: Nathalie Boisclair, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,114; Bloc, 18,794
Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, South Shore: could swing Liberal
- Incumbent: Denis Trudel, Bloc
- Major challenger: Florence Gagnon, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,061; Liberal, 20,471
Montarville, Montérégie: could swing to Liberal
- Incumbent: Stephane Bergeron, Bloc
- Major challenger: Marie-Eve Pelchat, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 25,366; Liberal, 21,061
Hochelaga, east-end Montreal: Free-for-all
- Incumbent: Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Liberal
- Major challengers: Catheryn Roy-Goyette, NDP; Simon Marchand, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Liberal, 18,008; Bloc, 17,680; NDP, 11,451
Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, North Shore: Liberal challenge
- Incumbent: Luc Desilets, Bloc
- Major challenger: Linda Lapointe, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,629; Liberal, 21,009
Thérèse-De Blainville, North Shore: Liberal challenge
- Incumbent: Louise Chabot, Bloc
- Major challenger: Ramez Ayoub, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 24,486; Liberal 20,988 Châteaugay-Lacolle
Châteauguay-Lacolle: could swing Bloc
- Incumbent: Brenda Shanahan, Liberal
- Major challenger: Patrick O'Hara, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Liberal, 20,118; Bloc, 19,479
Trois-Rivieres: tight race, no incumbent
- 2019 winner: Louise Charbonneau, Bloc (not running), Rene Villemure (running in 2021)
- Major challengers: Martin Francoeur, Liberal; Yves Levesque, Conservative
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 17,240; Liberal, 15,774; Conservative, 15,240.
Shefford: could go Liberal
- Incumbent: Andreanne Larouche, Bloc
- Major challenger: Pierre Breton, Liberal
- 2019 vote count: Bloc, 23,503; Liberal, 22,605
Sherbrooke: three-way race
- Incumbent: Elisabeth Briere, Liberal
- Major challengers: Marika Lalime, NDP; Ensaf Haider, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Liberal, 17,490; NDP, 16,881; Bloc 15,470
Beauce: People's Party is a contender
- Incumbent: Richard Lehoux, Conservative
- Major challengers: Maxime Bernier, PPC; Solange Thibodeau, Bloc
- 2019 vote count: Conservative, 22,817; PPC, 16,772; Bloc, 8,355
