Nadeau-Dubois wants 'a big political conversation' to convince undecided voters

With two days to go before the election, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois had a message for the undecideds, inviting them to discuss with their loved ones to determine their vote on Oct. 3.

"This weekend, talk politics with your family. Let's organize a big political discussion in Quebec," said the co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire, Saturday morning at a news conference.

He invited the different generations to talk to each other about the future of Quebec, especially about climate change and elder care.

Nadeau-Dubois did not hide that face that he hopes that young voters, more inclined to vote for Québec solidaire, promote his party's platform to their undecided seniors.

"What I often say to young people I meet: 'It is important to talk to your parents, grandparents, to tell them what worries you for the future.' But I think we also have things to say to each other," he said.

Nadeau-Dubois was in Hull where the day before, he participated in a rally of over 200 people.

Québec solidaire is in the midst of what appears to be a three-way battle in the traditionally Liberal riding.