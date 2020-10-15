MONTREAL -- The regional public health agency in the Mauricie is working closely with the Seminaire Saint-Joseph in Trois-Rivieres to make school activities safer following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the private school -- though they're still tracing the source, which reportedly could have also been a game of spin the bottle.

About 20 students and seven members of the staff have tested positive for the virus, and as a result all students in Secondary Three will be staying at home and self-isolating for the next few weeks, said Kellie Forand, a spokesperson for the region's health authority.

The Secondary Three level includes several bubbles or cohorts of students, she added. These students will also need to be tested, along with all staff members, Forand said.

Earlier today, Radio-Canada reported that a party where teens played spin the bottle could have been the source of the outbreak, as one girl unknowingly infected with COVID-19, and asymptomatic, attended.

Forand told CTV that health authorities are looking into the source of the problem but said it could have come from playing sports without masks.

“We are still investigating the origin of the outbreak,” Forand said.

“But it’s possible some of the students may have been exposed during physical activities or sports activities at the school where they are not required to wear masks.”

As another precaution, gym and sports activities for all students at the school have been cancelled through October 24, she said.

Public health officials will be meeting with school officials this week to review the school’s sports activities, she said.

In the meantime, students who continue to attend classes will be asked to sign a register in case there is a need for contact tracing in the future.