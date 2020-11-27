MONTREAL -- The Quebec mother of two young girls whose disappearance last July triggered an Amber alert until they were found murdered has broken her silence.

Six-year-old Romy and 11-year-old Norah were found dead three days after they disappeared.

Their father is believed to be responsible. He died by suicide.

Now their mother, Amelie Lemieux, is talking about how the Deuil-Jeunesse grief counselling group lifted her from despair.

“She always understood, welcomed me and found the words,” she said of her counsellor. “Just the sound of she voice comforted me… she was more than a helper, she was my saviour.”

Lemieux said she hopes people will help the non-profit by donating to it next Tuesday, which is known as ''Giving Tuesday."