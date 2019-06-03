Featured Video
Mustang driver trapped inside vehicle after crashing into tree
photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 10:02PM EDT
The driver of a Mustang survived with only minor injuries when his car crashed into a tree in Point-aux-Trembles late Sunday.
The man lost control and struck a tree on Georges V. Avenue near Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m., Const. Véronique Dubuc of the Montreal police said. She added that speed could be a factor.
Officers didn’t smell alcohol on the driver, Dubuc said.
Firefighters freed the trapped driver and paramedics took him to the hospital.
Georges V. Avenue has since re-opened to traffic.
