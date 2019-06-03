

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





The driver of a Mustang survived with only minor injuries when his car crashed into a tree in Point-aux-Trembles late Sunday.

The man lost control and struck a tree on Georges V. Avenue near Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m., Const. Véronique Dubuc of the Montreal police said. She added that speed could be a factor.

Officers didn’t smell alcohol on the driver, Dubuc said.

Firefighters freed the trapped driver and paramedics took him to the hospital.

Georges V. Avenue has since re-opened to traffic.