Music Brunch for Seniors
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 10:07AM EDT
Music Brunch for Seniors
Sunday, August 5, 2018 10:30am
Co-hosted by: B’nai Brith Quebec and The Adath Synagogue
Kosher lunch will be served and the entertainment will be provided by:
Janie Respitz.
223 Harrow Crescent, Hampstead, H3X 3X7
$10.00 entrance fee
For Reservations please call: 514-482-4252 EXT#1
Latest Montreal News
- Environmental activists climb Olympic tower
- After falling, Montreal woman waits eight hours on bathroom floor for paramedics
- Silva goal lifts Impact over Whitecaps in Canadian Championship opener
- Driver of stolen truck leads police on chase over train bridge
- Equipment theft ends with three people injured