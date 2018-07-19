Music Brunch for Seniors

Sunday, August 5, 2018 10:30am

Co-hosted by: B’nai Brith Quebec and The Adath Synagogue

Kosher lunch will be served and the entertainment will be provided by:

Janie Respitz.

223 Harrow Crescent, Hampstead, H3X 3X7

$10.00 entrance fee

For Reservations please call: 514-482-4252 EXT#1