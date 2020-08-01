TORONTO -- Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has indicated that Matt Murray will be between the pipes for the first game of the qualifying series against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Murray was preferred to Tristan Jarry, who had inherited the responsibility of starting netminder at times this winter.

It was Murray's experience that ultimately tipped the scales. Murray was part of the Penguins' Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017, while Jarry has never played in the NHL playoffs.

"(Murray) has shown in the past that he is at his best at this point in the season, '' Sullivan said on a video conference Saturday. "But we have confidence in our two goalies."

Murray is 20-11-5 with a 2.87 GAA and .899 save percentage this season. For his part, Jarry posted a 20-12-1 record with an average of 2.43 and a save percentage of .921.

For his part, Habs head coach Claude Julien confirmed that defencemen Brett Kulak, Victor Mete and Xavier Ouellet will complete his squad.

Kulak is expected to start the game to the left of Jeff Petry, while Mete and Ouellet make up the third pair. Ben Chiarot and Shea Weber are expected to inherit most of the workload.

Cale Fleury also participated in the Habs pre-season game on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He will ultimately not be in uniform.

The Canadiens-Penguins' duel will be the fourth of five across the NHL on Saturday, and the third at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. These are also the first "real" NHL games since March 11, when the season stopped due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 24 teams are participating in the NHL entry tournament: 12 from the Eastern Conference, in Toronto, and 12 from the Western Conference, in Edmonton.

The teams that finished fifth through 12th in each conference are competing in a best-of-five qualifying round. The top four teams from each association will play a round-robin to determine their seed, starting at the association quarterfinals.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-23-6, third in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE:

The Pittsburgh Penguins play the Montreal Canadiens in game one of the Eastern Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season.

The Penguins are 20-16-4 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

The Canadiens are 9-13-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Montreal leads the NHL shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-17 in 28 games this season. Evgeni Malkin has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 39 total assists and has 61 points. Max Domi has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Penguins: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .860 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

INJURIES:

Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: None listed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2020.