Murder investigation: Police say 17-year-old boy found dead on Nuns' Island was stabbed
Police tape blocks a gate to a wooded area on Nuns' Island where the body of a 17-year-old was discovered on Nov. 12, 2018.
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:35PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:48PM EST
Montreal police are now investigating the death of a teenager found on Nuns’ Island as a murder.
The autopsy of the 17-year-old boy, whose body was discovered Monday morning in a forest near De Gaspé St., revealed the boy had suffered stab wounds to his lower body.
Police initially believed the death was accidental, but on Monday evening, police said the death was later considered ‘suspicious.’
It is considered the 27th homicide of 2018.
