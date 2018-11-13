

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are now investigating the death of a teenager found on Nuns’ Island as a murder.

The autopsy of the 17-year-old boy, whose body was discovered Monday morning in a forest near De Gaspé St., revealed the boy had suffered stab wounds to his lower body.

Police initially believed the death was accidental, but on Monday evening, police said the death was later considered ‘suspicious.’

It is considered the 27th homicide of 2018.