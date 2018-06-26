

CTV Montreal





An 18-year old man has been murdered on a residential street in Terrebonne.

It occurred on Monday night after neighbours heard gunshots on the corner of Brodeur and Quinn streets.

Police arrived to the scene, and the victim was transported to hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

While police don't have any suspects, they believe the perpetrator was driving a black vehicle with chrome finishing.

It's either a Dodge Caravan or a Chrysler Town & Country.

They think the shooting could be drug-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.