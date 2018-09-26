Featured Video
Murder in Laval: man with ties to Hells Angels shot and killed in restaurant
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 7:37AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 8:22AM EDT
The Sureté du Quebec is investigating an assassination that took place in a Laval restaurant on Tuesday evening.
Witnesses said that a gunman fired at one individual sitting in the Fusion restaurant on Levesque Blvd. around 8 p.m., then fled the scene.
CTV News has confirmed the victim, 46-year-old Sebastien Vena, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Vena had convictions for attempted murder, assault, and trafficking in marijuana, and had ties to the Hells Angels in Mascouche and Sherbrooke.
Police said the victim has ties to organized crime, and that is why the investigation was transferred from Laval police to the SQ.
Officers interviewed witnesses overnight about the crime while they searched for photos and surveillance video from nearby establishments.
So far there is no description of the suspect.
