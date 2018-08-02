Featured Video
Murder in Chicoutimi prompts SQ investigation
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 9:43AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 9:53AM EDT
The body of a man in his twenties was discovered Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Chicoutimi.
The Sureté du Quebec is investigating the death as a murder, since the person's body shows signs that he was attacked before his death.
Police are not yet releasing the name of the deceased, saying they will need a coroner to properly identify the victim found in the Johanna St. home.
On Thursday police remained at the crime scene and were hoping to speak to witnesses and neighbours.