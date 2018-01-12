Municipal party formerly named Equipe Coderre rebrands (again)
Former mayor Denis Coderre listens to a question during a news conference in Montreal on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 10:44AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 10:47AM EST
The opposition at Montreal's city hall has settled on a new name.
The party once named for ex-mayor Denis Coderre will be known as Ensemble Montreal.
It's the second go at a moniker change for the political party, which saw its initial attempt at rebranding itself Mouvement Montreal blocked.
The province's election director rejected the switch because someone else had reserved that name.
The party opted to change its name after Coderre's stunning defeat by Valerie Plante in the Nov. 5 election.
Coderre immediately resigned from municipal politics.
