MONTREAL -- Election day is looming and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has chosen to reveal the details of her tax returns, dating back to 2017.

"Montrealers know that with us, there is no hiding," the mayor stated. "The release of my tax returns, as we do at each election, reflects the integrity and lack of conflict of interest of our team and I encourage other candidates to do the same."

The Projet Montréal leader's returns show that in 2020, she had an income totalling $184,297.49, including $181,084.94 in employment and $28,740 in gross income from a rental property.

Former mayor Denis Coderre has already said he refuses to share his tax returns ahead of the election, promising only to do so if elected.

"Mr. Coderre will unveil his tax returns after the elections, as required by law," explained Ensemble Montréal spokesperson Elizabeth Lemay. "It is important to understand that it has confidentiality clauses with employers that cannot be [revealed]."

She adds, "Mr. Coderre had disclosed his statements when he was mayor and deputy because they were public funds. It is way easier to do it when elected."

Karim Boulos, a political analyst and former municipal councillor for the district of Peter-McGill, notes all elected officials are expected to fill out an annual declaration for reasons of transparency, but that rule doesn't apply to candidates.

Nevertheless, it's something that gets brought up every election.

"It's because we feel that we are overtaxed in general," he explains. "We want to make sure that whoever is representing us is doing their fair share and paying their taxes... You want to know who you're voting for."

Boulos admits seeing a candidate's tax return may not change much for the average voter.

"The average voter doesn't even vote," he points out. "For the average voter, it doesn't matter. For someone who's invested, who actually cares, it speaks to integrity... They just want to know they're voting for someone who's invested in their interests."

Mouvement Montréal has yet to respond to CTV News' request for comment about whether it will release leader Balarama Holness' tax returns.

The Montreal municipal election is slated for Nov. 7.