MONTREAL -- The election sign festival will resume on Friday as municipal campaigns officially begin in Quebec, while the federal campaign will not end until Monday.

Citizens in 1,100 municipalities will be called to the polls on Nov. 7 to choose their municipal representatives.

Eligible citizens, but "especially women and young people aged 35 and under," are invited to run for office, says the Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ), which says it has been campaigning for municipal councils that are more representative of local communities.

The association of municipalities explains that in the 2017 municipal elections, women represented 32.4 per cent of elected officials, and young people aged 18 to 35 represented 8.3 per cent.

"It is indeed first at the municipal level that the major issues of the day, such as climate change and environmental protection, dematerialization of the economy as well as inclusion and diversity, have direct impacts on people's daily lives," the UMQ said.

Le coup d'envoi des #ÉlectionsMunicipales2021 est officiellement donné! ��️



L'#UMQ invite les citoyennes et les citoyens, particulièrement les femmes et les jeunes, à poser leur candidature d'ici le 1er octobre.



Quebec's chief electoral officer (DGEQ) indicates that all sanitary measures in effect at the time of the elections will be respected in the polling stations, including the wearing of face coverings, physical distancing and stations to disinfect hands.

This year, mobile polling stations will not be set up in residences for seniors and in residential and long-term care centers (CHSLD), the chief electoral officer says, but it will be possible for residents to vote by mail.

Postal voting will also be offered to people who must isolate themselves to respect the directives of the public health authorities, to people who live at home but who cannot move about for health reasons, and to their caregivers living at the same address.