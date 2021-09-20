SAINT-JOSEPH-DU-LAC, QUE. -- The vehicle of a municipal councillor in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, in the Laurentians on Montreal's North Shore, was set on fire Sunday night in the driveway of her home, the local police department confirmed.

A 911 call came in at 10:45 p.m. about a vehicle on fire, the Régie de police du Lac des Deux-Montagnes said.

The address where the vehicle was parked is the same as where councillor Alexandra Lauzon lives.

"Once the fire department was able to extinguish the fire, the preliminary examination of the scene suggests that the origin of the fire is criminal in nature," said police investigator Jean-Philippe Labbé.

The area was still cordoned off Monday morning. Fire technicians are onsite to investigate and determine the exact cause of the fire.

"At this point, the investigation is in its early stages," said Labbé, "but it's certainly something we're going to want to look at, to see if the fire is related to Lauzon's duties as a city councillor."

Police would not reveal what led them to believe it was arson.

"It's still under investigation," he said. "It's details we'll probably want to keep at our level for now."

Police say they interviewed the councillor Sunday evening and "there is no indication that she received any threats prior to the fire."

This is the first time that Lauzon has been the victim of a potentially politically motivated crime.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2021.