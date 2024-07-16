Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal

There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain are expected to hit parts of southern Quebec on Tuesday afternoon.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the agency notes. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

In addition, humidex values are expected to remain between 35 and 40 until Wednesday.

"The warm and humid air mass currently affecting southern Quebec will exit the area on Wednesday night," the warning states. "Extreme heat can affect everyone's health."

Environment Canada reiterates that risks are particularly high for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

"Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to decrease your risk of dehydration," the agency notes. "Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration. If you are in an overheated area, seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, splash pad, misting station or air-conditioned spot like a public building."

Early signs of heat illness include feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst and headache.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures or humidity are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.