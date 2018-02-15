

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec closed Highway 20 east between Louiseville and Trois Rivieres Thursday morning after at least a dozen vehicles crashed into each other.

Police said there were multiple crashes after 8 a.m., but the worst was near Trois Rivieres.

Officers said that fog was very thick Thursday morning and it was very hard for drivers to see what was around them.

It does not appear that anyone was badly hurt.