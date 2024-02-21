MONTREAL
Montreal

    Multiple shots fired at home in Saint-Leonard

    About a dozen gunshots were fired at a home in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough Tuesday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. about the gunfire on Chaminade Street near Chantenay Street.

    According to police, five people were inside the residence.

    There were no reported injuries.

    There have been no arrests as police say the assailants fled in a car.

