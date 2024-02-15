MONTREAL
Montreal

    Multiple people stabbed at apartment building west of Montreal

    One suspect has been arrested after multiple people were injured in an "armed attack" at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning.

    A source told CTV News the victims had been stabbed.

    Paramedics and firefighters respond to an armed assault at an apartment building on Émile Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

    Quebec provincial police have not yet confirmed the number of victims or their conditions.

    The Sûreté du Québec said they were called just before noon to the highrise on Émile Bouchard Street in the Vaudreuil-Dorion suburb.

    Renaud Pilon, a spokesperson for the CETAM paramedic service in the Montérégie region, said five ambulances were called to the scene with the assistance of its advanced medic team. He said one victim was "accompanied by advanced paramedic care" while being transported to a hospital in Montreal in unstable condition.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come. 

