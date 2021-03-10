MONTREAL -- Specialists in preventive medicine, lawyers, unions and organizations defending injured workers published a letter denouncing the reform in occupational health and safety in Quebec.

Bill 59, tabled by Minister of Labour and Employment Jean Boulet, is a revision of two laws that date back 40 years on occupational health and safety.

The eagerly-awaited bill has aroused much criticism, particularly with regard to mechanisms for preventing accidents at work.

This time, it is an open letter that has just been published, signed in particular by the Association of specialists in preventive medicine (ASMPQ), the Association of progressive jurists (AJP), the Support network for migrant agricultural workers (RATTMAQ), associations of injured workers and most of the major labour organizations in Quebec.

The signatories of the letter notably criticize Bill 59 for its "devastating impacts" on workers who have suffered an employment injury.

They also denounce the fact that criteria and regulations reduce the possibility for a victim to have his or her employment injury recognized.

-- this report by the Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.