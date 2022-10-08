Multiple Montreal-area road closures in effect for Thanksgiving weekend

Those driving in and around Montreal on Thanksgiving weekend should be advised that major obstructions will be present on several roads, including Route 136, in the Turcot Interchange, the Viger Tunnel on the Honore-Mercier Bridge and on Highway 15 in La Prairie.

Those wishing to avoid congestion and headaches should avoid these areas.

CANCELLED WORK

Work planned for Highway 40 East between exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) and the next entrance has been cancelled, due to operational constraints.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE 136)

From Sunday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 6 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound between the Turcot interchange and the entrance from Atakeken St.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Sunday at 4:30 a.m.:

In the Turcot interchange, the Highway 15 North, Highway 20 East and Decarie Expressway (A-15) south ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east (downtown).

The Pullman Blvd. entrance.

The Notre-Dame St., de la Cathédrale St. and Robert-Bourassa Blvd. entrances.

Turcot Interchange closures on Oct 9-10, 2022.

From Sunday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 6 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) westbound, between Panet St. and the entrance from Lucien-L'Allier St.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Sunday at 4:30 a.m.:

The Hôtel-de-Ville Ave. / Sanguinet St. and Saint-Antoine St. East entrances.

Closures in the Ville-Marie Tunnel on Oct. 9-10, 2022.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Saturday at midnight to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the interchange, the Route 138 East (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) ramp to Highway 20 East / Downtown.

Two of three lanes will be closed on Route 138 eastbound, between Clément St. and the interchange from Sunday at 7 a.m. to Monday at midnight.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Clément Street entrance from Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Sainte Pierre Interchange closures on Oct. 8-11, 2022.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

The following closure will be in effect until Saturday at 9 p.m.:

Between Montreal and Kahnawake, complete closure of the bridge towards the South Shore. One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side.

Mercier Bridge closure from Oct. 7 to 11, 2022.

HIGHWAY 15 (LA PRAIRIE)

On Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 15 southbound between the Matte Blvd. exit (50) and the Route 134 (Tasscherau Blvd.) entrance.

On Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday at 7:30 a.m., Sunday from 9 p.m. to Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Monday from 9:30 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 southbound between the Matte Blvd. exit (50) and the Route 134 (Tasscherau Blvd.) entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures until Tuesday at 5 a.m.:

The Matte Blvd. entrance.

The Robert St. entrance.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Montreal (LaSalle borough), LaSalle Blvd. will be closed between Lafleur and du Trésor-Caché avenues, until Saturday at 9 p.m.

In Montreal (LaSalle borough), the Angrignon Bridge (over the Lachine Canal) will be closed in both directions until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

In Montreal (LaSalle borough), the St. Patrick Street ramp to Angrignon Boulevard in the northbound direction will be closed until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

In Montreal (LaSalle borough), the Notre-Dame St. East ramp to Angrignon Blvd. southbound will be closed until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

In Montreal (Ville-Marie Borough), one lane will be open in each direction on René-Lévesque Blvd. eastbound, between Plessis St. and Papineau Ave. from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

All roadwork may be cancelled due to weather or operational restraints. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.