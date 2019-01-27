Featured Video
Multiple injuries in 40-car pileup on westbound 40
Several people were injured in a car crash involving more than 40 vehicles on Highway 40 on Sun., Jan. 27, 2019. (Photo: Mario Labrecque/Facebook)
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 12:59PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 27, 2019 1:15PM EST
A major crash backed up traffic on Highway 40 on Sunday morning.
A pileup involving between 40 to 50 vehicles near L’Assomption completely shut the roadway heading westbound. Surete du Quebec said there were several injuries.
The westbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several more hours.
A different crash, this one on Highway 640 in Rosemere, happened at 10:40. That crash left one person injured and reduced westbound traffic to a single lane.
According to Surete du Quebec, all the cars on the 640 have been towed, but traffic remained backed up as of 1:00 p.m.
Visibility on both highways was limited due to snow squalls in the Montreal area.
