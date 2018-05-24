

CTV Montreal





Fourteen people were arrested on Wednesday as Montreal police crack down on the drug trade.

The arrests follow an investigation that began in March. The charges include trafficking drugs, possession, and possession with the intent to traffic.

As part of the investigation, police seized various amounts of crack, cocaine, cannabis, cell phones, and cash.

Over 150 officers were involved in the efforts, which included 10 search warrants.

Two other arrest warrants have also been issued.

Action on Thursday morning

A hundred police officers arrested nine people early on Thursday morning during searches of drug traffickers active in Longueuil and Montreal.

Longueuil police reported that a 31-year-old woman was arrested along with eight men between 19 and 49 years old.

SPAL spokeswoman Melanie Mercille said all the suspects are known to the police.

The detainees were to be met Thursday by the investigators. They could face charges of drug possession for trafficking and conspiracy.

The large-scale operation was conducted in collaboration with the SPVM, and the Régie intermunicipale de police Richelieu Saint-Laurent.

An investigation begun last January after obtaining information from the public.