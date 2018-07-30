

CTV Montreal





Montreal's arson squad is investigating the destruction of five vehicles in Montreal North.

Early Monday morning someone set the cars parked next to apartment buildings on Villeneuve St. near Langelier Blvd. on fire.

Police and firefighters were alerted to the flames around 4:30 a.m. which also forced residents of one apartment building to leave because of the heavy smoke.

"We evacuated one of the buildings because most of the cars were really close to that building and the flames, they were touching the building," said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

"There was a lot of smoke so we were worried the smoke was going inside the apartments."

Once the fires were extinguished firefighters found signs that three of the cars had deliberately been set on fire, with the flames apparently spreading to two others.

Police said they will talk to the owners of the cars and determine if any of them had been threatened.

The concierge of the apartment building said that arsonists have attacked the area before, and she has an idea who is responsible. She spoke to police about her suspicions.