One person died and several people were seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 20.

The crash took place at 11 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 20 in Riviere Beaudette, near the Quebec-Ontario border, when a tractor-trailer heading east jackknifed on the highway.

Multiple vehicles drove into the truck that suddenly spanned the road, and when it ended ten cars and seven tractor-trailers had smashed into each other.

The wreckage was extreme: tractor trailers were pushed over the median; the cabs of vehicles were crushed by trucks; small cars were pinned between trailers.

Police had to close the highway and at one point around 300 trucks and 150 cars were waiting in a lineup to get around the crash. The highway was reopened at 4:45 a.m.

One woman died at the scene, while two other people were seriously hurt.