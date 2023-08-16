Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 people to hospital

A serious crash involving at least six vehicles in Montreal's east end sent four people to hospital Wednesday evening, paramedics say.

Urgences-Sante spokesperson Marc-André Gagnon said the crash happened shortly after 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Notre-Dame Street East and Lebrun Avenue in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

A section of Notre-Dame was closed off to drivers as debris from mangled cars littered the street.

A multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Notre-Dame Street East and Lebrun Avenue sent four people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

One man in his 30s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 80s and 60s were sent to various hospitals. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening, Gagnon said.

A Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson said Wednesday evening the cause of the crash in under investigation.

Thursday morning, the SPVM reported that the file has been transferred to Quebec's bureau of independent investigations, the BEI.