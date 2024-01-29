Multi-vehicle collision in Becancour, Que. closes Hwy. 30 in both directions

Part of Highway 30 was closed in both directions after a major collision in Bécancour, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told Noovo Info on Monday.

According to initial information, five vehicles were involved in the crash, including two heavy trucks.

The collision happened around 2:15 p.m, and a fire broke out after the collision.

One person is in critical condition and several others were injured, though the SQ said it would provide an update later.

The highway will be closed for several more hours while investigators look into the cause of the crash.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area. A detour is also in place.