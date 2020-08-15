QUEBEC CITY -- The multi-party committee on support for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence affirmed Friday that it still has faith in the legal organization Juripop following the sexual assault allegations targeting its founder and now ex-president.

In a statement, the elected officials who make up the committee in the National Assembly said they were "upset and surprised" by the allegations against Marc-Antoine Cloutier.

The committee said they wanted to "avoid at all costs a crisis of confidence in Juripop whose pilot project has provided aid to nearly 500 survivors of sexual assault in a just few months."

The committee was formed by Minister for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest and MNAs Isabelle Melancon, Veronique Hivon and Christine Labrie.

The response to the controversy published Friday was sufficient to convince them to continue with the partnership.

The MNAs praised the organization's "transparency and capacity for introspection.”

Je vais convoquer une rencontre avec mes collègues du Comité transpartisan sur l’accompagnement des victimes. Face aux allégations sur l’ancien président de Juripop, l’organisme doit nous fournir des explications. @Isamelancon @vhivon @Christine_QS — Isabelle Charest (@IsabelleCharest) August 8, 2020

In the wake of the revelation of an allegation of sexual misconduct targeting Cloutier, Charest convened a meeting of the committee, which has a mandate to propose solutions to restore victims' confidence in the Quebec justice system.

Cloutier voluntarily resigned from his position at Juripop.

-- this report by the Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.