Multi-car collision on Hwy 15 south in La Prairie
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 1:06PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 19, 2020 1:08PM EST
MONTREAL -- Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on Highway 15 south in La Prairie on the South Shore.
So far, the Surete du Quebec can't confirm how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.
The incident happened at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Exit 46 for Salaberry Boulevard.
The entrance for Hwy 15 at Matte Boulevard is closed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.