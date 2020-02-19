MONTREAL -- Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on Highway 15 south in La Prairie on the South Shore.

So far, the Surete du Quebec can't confirm how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.



The incident happened at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Exit 46 for Salaberry Boulevard.

The entrance for Hwy 15 at Matte Boulevard is closed.



Entrée boulevard Matte pour #A15 sud à Brossard / La Prairie, FERMÉE -- accident plusieurs véhicules // MTQ en direction — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) February 19, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.