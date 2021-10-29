MONTREAL -- The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is planning to hold a news conference Friday to address the community's concerns about the decision to close the Lachine Hospital emergency room for several hours per day starting next month.

The news conference comes one day before a protest is to be held to oppose the closure of the ER, which is being blamed by a shortage of health-care workers at the hospital in Montreal's west end that has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MUHC said it will present a contingency plan at 2:30 p.m. Friday for the "partial and temporary" closure of the ER.

The closing hours of the emergency room remain unclear. Dr. Paul Saba, president of the hospital's council of physicians, has said previously it would be closed from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day starting Nov. 8. He also said the ICU would be closed "completely."

However, in a letter to express her outrage at service cuts at the hospital, Lachine borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic said the closure would be from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, and that she was "shocked" by the cuts to health-care services.

When asked to clarify the closing hours, Gilda Salomone, an MUHC spokesperson, told CTV News Friday morning that more information will be released at 2:30 p.m. as "the teams are still working with a couple of options."

Mayor Vodanovic urged Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dubé to intervene in the situation to prevent the harm it would case to the community.

"Lachine Hospital is the only francophone hospital in the west of Montreal. It is an aging population in a vulnerable situation," she wrote in her letter on Wednesday.

"We are fully aware of the extremely difficult situation for our health care workers and we fully support them."

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.