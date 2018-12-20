

CTV Montreal





Some allergies can be so severe they can trigger a life-threatening reaction – and sometimes the cause is a mystery.

A study out of the MUHC is trying to shed light on severe, unpredictable allergic reactions, called anaphylaxis due to an unknown trigger, or AUT.

“It's really challenging to treat these patients, and it's really important for specialists to make sure they get the right treatment,” explained Dr. Moshe Ben-Shoshan, a pediatric allergist and immunologist at the MUHC and lead researcher on the study.

The study looked at nearly 4,000 cases of anaphylaxis seen in Canadian emergency rooms.

Common triggers include food, such as peanuts, medications and insect stings.

“In rare cases, about 10 percent of anaphylaxis cases, you don’t have a known trigger,” Ben-Shoshan said.

The study found that in most AUT cases, adults are not assessed by an allergist and not all possible tests are taken at the hospital.

It also found that one-fifth of people with AUT were not prescribed an EpiPen.

Lia Davidson experienced anaphylaxis four years ago while playing sports.

Her parents took her to the Montreal Children's Hospital.

She went through all kinds of tests, but doctors have never been able to find her trigger for anaphylaxis.

She now relies on an EpiPen in case of emergency and is still tested regularly.

“It is nerve-wracking, knowing that it can happen at any time and I still don't know what exactly caused it. So to just have my EpiPen. That's pretty much all I can do,” she said.

Ben-Shoshan said he hopes the study's findings will lead to specific guidelines for managing AUT cases.

“By increasing the knowledge regarding anaphylaxis due to an unknown cause, we hope to improve the treatment of these cases and provide them a better quality of life,” he said.