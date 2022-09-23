MUHC staff report racism and discrimination in workplace review
Employees at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) say they have experienced incidents of racism and discrimination "of various forms" at work.
That was one of several findings of a report from the centre's own committee tasked with surveying its workforce. The study itself has not been made public, but an executive summary reported wide-ranging feelings of discrimination and bias against minority groups.
"Participants cited their concerns about hiring practices, pay inequality and inequity at the MUHC, including wage disparity between male and female employees. Participants also pointed out the inherent bias in the hiring and selection process for committees and management positions," read the summary.
The executive summary did not provide statistics to suggest just how widely those experiences were reported. However, the committee recommended the hospital implement significant changes to training, hiring, and reporting practices.
Respondents said upper-level positions were lacking diversity, while visible minorities were more represented in lower-level jobs, "such as cleaners, janitors, and very few reach the upper echelons of administration."
It's a scathing picture of a hospital which, in the words of the MUHC's Executive Director Dr. Pierre Gfeller, ought to be "free from discrimination and harassment."
Gfeller published an op-ed in the Montreal Gazette Friday Morning, pledging to "do more" to ensure better access to jobs and advancement opportunities for under-represented groups. He also vowed to make a safe system for reporting instances of discrimination, as recommended by the diversity committee.
