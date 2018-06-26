

CTV Montreal





In a message posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, the MUHC advised Montrealers to avoid going to emergency rooms for non-urgent care, because they're grappling with a computer issue.

The Montreal Children's, the Montreal General, the Royal Victoria, and Lachine hospitals are all currently affected by the outage.

It's related to a Hydro-Quebec shortage that occurred earlier this morning, according to MUHC spokesperson Gilda Salomone.

There was an electrical failure at the administrative offices at 5100 de Maisonneuve that in turn affected network systems across the MUHC.

No word yet on the cause or when the issue will be resolved, but they are working on it, Salomone said.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE: We are currently experiencing problems with our computer network. If you or the person you are accompanying do not require urgent care, please avoid the MUHC emergency departments for now. Thank you for your understanding. — MUHC (@cusm_muhc) June 26, 2018

Most MUHC emergency rooms are functioning at 75 per cent capacity, as are the operating rooms.

In the meantime, the MUHC issued some guidelines to help people in need of medical care navigate their options.

