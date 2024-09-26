MUHC requesting off-island patients go elsewhere for some services

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is trying to reduce congestion at its major hospitals by not accepting off-island requests for blood tests and imaging examinations.

MUHC spokesperson Gilda Salomone said that the blood collection centres at the Royal Victoria Hospital and Montreal General Hospital will "mainly serve patients with requisitions prescribed by an MUHC prescriber," as of Oct. 1.

"At present, people have to wait about three to four months to get an appointment for a blood test at one of Quebec's blood collection centres," she said. "Many local service points within CISSSS and CIUSSS are open and available, offering the Quebec population the possibility of having an additional blood sampling service."

Salomone said that the change would not affect the Montreal Children's Hospital or the Lachine Hospital.

"In this way, we hope to reduce waiting times for patients followed by our teams, in order to maximize access to the specialized care offered by these sites," she said.

For medical imaging exams, Salomone said that those in the emergency department, admitted to the hospital or being treated for a complex disease such as cancer have not been able to get timely medical imaging examinations.

Thus, the MUHC is asking off-island physicians to refer their patients to centres in their region rather than to MUHC centres.

"But no request will be refused," said Salomone.

The following procedures are not included in the measure.

Obstetrical ultrasounds or mammograms

X-rays

Follow-up examinations

Examinations not offered by their CIUSSS/CISSS

More complex examinations, such as cardiac MRI and certain types of liver or musculoskeletal ultrasound, and certain scans, for example in dual-energy mode.

The new measures, the MUHC said, are meant to reduce wait times and increase access to the hospitals in Montreal.