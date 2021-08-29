Surgical oncologist Dr. Sarkis Meterissian is known as a leader in his field who's helped thousands of women through their breast cancer journeys.

But he's also known for that great head of hair — he's barely lost a strand since he was a boy.

And now, he's preparing for the biggest haircut of his life.

“I'm so impressed with the bravery of our patients so I had the thought that maybe I could raise money by shaving my hair in honour of [them],” says Dr. Meterissian, who is the director of the Cedars Breast Clinic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

From the minute he announced he was getting buzzed, there's been a buzz in the hospital.

“A patient shared with me, she said 'if I would win the lottery, I would give it to Dr. Meterissian so he wouldn't shave his hair,'” jokes Sophie Blondin, patient coordinator of the clinic’s Breast Wellness Program.

Daniella Corsetti is a breast cancer survivor who says Dr. Meterissian saved her life.

“I thank God he was my doctor everyday.”

Corsetti says a big part of beating cancer was the Breast Wellness program, which Dr. Meterissian started two years ago.

It offers access to psychologists, sex therapists, physical therapists, nutritionists and more — and it's all free of charge

“When you go through chemo, you're not up to exercising, eating right, but once the chemo is over, you [have] to take care of yourself,” says Dr. Meterissian on the benefits of the program.

The program also has support groups, where Corsetti is a mentor.

“I get a phone call and the women on the other end are just so grateful to speak to me, to hear my story, to see what I went through, and they feel good. They feel good about what's going to happen to them,” she says. “It was a game changer for them, because before we could offer those services, there was nothing for them.”

The program is funded entirely by donations — but with COVID, there haven't been many fundraising events.

“And that's where my haircut comes in,” says Dr. Meterissian.

The doctor has pledged to raise $50,000 and will shave his head in October.

Those interested in donating should go to the MUHC Foundation's website.