MTL RUNS - 4th Edition

Date and time:

Tuesday, September 25, 2018, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Description:

Hello runners of Montreal!

After last year's amazing turn-out, McRUN - McGill Students' Running Club is thrilled to announce our 4th bi-annual, friendly 5K race up the beautiful Mont Royal on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2018 at 6:00 PM !

The run will be followed by a group cool down stretch. It's a fantastic way to meet other runners in the community and collect some awesome free snacks & prizes from our lovely sponsors!

Please note: The race is open to anyone in the city of Montreal, not just McGill students! So spread the news to friends and family, this event welcomes runners of all levels!

All proceeds will be made to Montreal City Mission, a non-profit community organization that helps children from low-income families, children with special needs, refugees, and immigrants in Montreal. To learn more, please visit : http://www.montrealcitymission.org/en/

Race Fees:

-Early Bird price (until September 15th): $5

-Regular price: $10

-Price the day of the race: $15

Register NOW, here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mtl-runs-4th-edition-tickets-49864774884

Name of the organization hosting and contact information:

McRUN - McGill Students' Running club is hosting the event. We can be reached via the following platforms:

- McRUN Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcrunmcgill/

- McRUN Website: http://mcrunmcgill.com

- McRUN Email: executive@mcrunmcgill.com

Letter of authorization from the charitable organization:

All proceeds will be going to the non-profit organization, "Montreal City Mission." The director of the organization, Paula Kline, has e-mailed me confirmation and authorization for us to raise money for them.