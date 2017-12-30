MTL 375 to end with a New Year's Eve celebration
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017
Montreal’s yearlong 375th birthday celebrations come to an end on Sunday with several New Year celebrations in Old Montreal.
At noon, a free feast will be served to visitors at Marche Bonsecours. The event will feature storytellers and musicians, including Yves Lambert.
In the evening, a concert will be held on the Jacques-Cartier Pier stage. Among those scheduled to play are Garou, Vincent Vallieres, Daniel Belanger and Mes Aieux.
The concert will be capped off my a fireworks display welcoming in 2018.