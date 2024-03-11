MONTREAL
    • MP Joel Lightbound won't run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership

    Liberal MP for Louis-Hebert Joel Lightbound speaks about Covid restrictions during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Liberal MP for Louis-Hebert Joel Lightbound speaks about Covid restrictions during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Quebec City -

    Quebec MP Joël Lightbound has finally indicated that he will not attempt to succeed Dominique Anglade.

    The information, first reported by Radio-Canada, was confirmed by La Presse Canadienne on Monday evening.

    "I'm expecting a baby boy in June. Since this will be a huge task for the next leader, I'm going to concentrate on my family," said the federal Liberal MP for Louis-Hébert in Quebec City.

    His name joins those of Quebec Liberal MNAs Monsef Derraji, André Fortin and Marwah Rizqy, who have also hinted they might run before closing the door on the idea. Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay has also stated that he will not seek the leadership.

    No official candidate is in the race to lead the Quebec Liberal Party. Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre is seriously considering it, and Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Frédéric Beauchemin, is still thinking about it.

    Several names are currently circulating in the Liberal ranks, including the federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, and the CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, Charles Milliard.

    The next Liberal leader will be chosen in the spring of 2025.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2024.  

