Moving Day: Dispose of your old fridges and A/C units responsibly, say eco groups

As Quebec's annual July 1 Moving Day sees thousands of residents relocating, environmental organizations are reminding movers to responsibly dispose of old refrigerators and cooling appliances.

These items should not be left on sidewalks as garbage, as they contain greenhouse gases that need proper recycling.

Jules Foisy Lapointe, from the non-profit organization GoRecycle, emphasized the environmental impact of abandoned fridges.

"We've got seven appliances, an equivalent of about seven tonnes of greenhouse gasses," he explained, gesturing to a pile of discarded fridges. "All the carbon gases that you have inside those products, depending on the unit, you'll have from 1.5 tonnes of greenhouse gas equivalent or close to one tonne."

Foisy Lapointe noted that the moving season results in thousands of fridges and air-conditioning units being left on Quebec street corners, contributing to atmospheric pollution.

"The ozone-depleting substances and the greenhouse gases, all carbons that are inside, but also in the foams in the fridges, for example, and they are all going to be recycled in Quebec and also the waste that they contain, 95 per cent of that waste will be diverted from landfill," he said.

He urged residents to bring their old appliances to one of Quebec’s 330 EcoCentres for proper disposal.

It's important to recycle "freezers, wine cellars, water dispensers, air conditioning, dehumidifiers to EcoCentres and not put it on the side of the road," Foisy Lapointe added.

For more information on how small efforts can significantly benefit the environment, especially on Moving Day, visit GoRecycle. The website offers tips and guidance on the responsible disposal of household appliances.