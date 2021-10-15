MONTREAL -- A Mouvement Montreal candidate has been dropped from the party roster for posting several controversial images and statements to social media.

Mouvement Montreal leader Balarama Holness says he fired Marc-Andre Bahl on Friday. Bahl had been a member of Ralliement pour Montréal before the two parties merged.

Holness told CTV News Friday that he had only become aware of the posts earlier that day, and that he "unequivocally" rejects the sentiments expressed by the candidate.

The party leader says he'll now vet the other candidates which entered the party by way of Ralliement pour Montréal.

An image posted to social media by former Mouvement Montreal candidate Marc-Andre Bahl reads "Islamophobia is not racism."

Another social media post from the former Mouvement Montreal candidate features a caricature drawing of Hasidic Jewish people improperly wearing masks.

