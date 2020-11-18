Advertisement
Mount Royal's Camillien-Houde Way closed to traffic as city works to 'secure the cliffs'
Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 6:47AM EST
MONTREAL -- The road that winds through Mount Royal, Camillien Houde Way, has been closed to cars since Tuesday afternoon "due to work to secure the cliffs on top of the mountain," according to the City of Montreal.
The closure begins at the Mont-Royal Ave. entrance and the city specified that detours are set up -- but it didn't mention how long it expects the work to take place.
The Camillien-Houde lookout is only accessible to pedestrians and cyclists for the time being.